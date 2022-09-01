HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant stabbed two people without provocation in separate incidents Wednesday evening in Hell’s Kitchen, according to authorities, who announced the arrest of a suspect.

Nickolas Okeefe, 33, was arrested on two counts each of assault and criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged involvement in the attacks, police said.

The first incident occurred just after 7:20 p.m., when a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the back while walking along West 50th Street near 10th Avenue, officials said. The victim suffered what authorities described as a small laceration and sought treatment at an area hospital on his own, while his assailant fled on foot.

About 30 minutes later and three blocks away, a 27-year-old woman was approached by a knife-wielding assailant and stabbed in the chest on West 47th Street near 10th Avenue, police said. That victim too sought treatment at an area hospital, and was listed in what officials described as stable condition.

Investigators interviewed both victims at the hospital, and learned that in each case the attacker struck without any apparent provocation or any words exchanged with his targets. Authorities said that each victim provided a similar description of their assailant: A man in his 30s wearing a yellow shirt and khaki pants.

Police canvassing the area stopped a suspect matching the description, and one of the victims positively identified him as the alleged attacker, according to officials.

Okeefe, whose listed address is a short distance from the scenes of both incidents, was taken into custody without incident, authorities said. Online public records did not list information for his initial court appearance as of early Thursday.