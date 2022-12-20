GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman and a man were fatally struck by an L train in Manhattan on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The victims were hit at the Sixth Avenue station just before 10:30 a.m., authorities said. The 63-year-old woman and 44-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the deadly incident.

L train service was suspended in both directions between Bedford Avenue and Eighth Avenue as emergency teams responded. As of 11:35 a.m., there was limited L train service between 14th Street-Union Squard and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues in both directions.