MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police are searching for two individuals who assaulted a man and a woman in the elevator of a Manhattan train station, on May 26, according to police.

Authorities said around 8 p.m., two unknown women walked up to the man, 64, and a woman, 67, inside the elevator at the America of the Americas and West 4 Street train station. According to police, the two women started to punch the man and the woman several times. The man tried to take a picture of the two women, but they took his cell phone, police said.

The two women left the station on a southbound F train. Police said the victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).