MANHATTAN. N.Y. (PIX11) — A man and woman were shot in the head Friday evening while walking a dog in Manhattan, who was also killed, police said.

Officers found a 57-year-old woman and a 42-year-old both with gunshot wounds to the head around 6:31 p.m. at West 165 Street and Edgecombe Ave., according to the NYPD. Both victims were taken to Harlem Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The woman’s dog, a pit bull, was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect allegedly fired several shots at the couple and then ran away, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remained ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)

