WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man with a red bike attacked a woman in Manhattan and stole her purse early Wednesday morning, police said.

The suspect approached the 54-year-old victim at around 2 a.m. in the vicinity of West and West 11th streets. The man took her purse, shoved her to the ground and dragged her to the floor, according to authorities. The suspect rode off on his bike, leaving the victim with minor injuries.

Police asked the public for information leading to an arrest. The suspect was last seen wearing a bucket hat and riding his red bicycle.

