Man with assault rifle in Times Square Friday faces 3 weapons charges, held on $25,000 bail

MANHATTAN — Newly released court documents show an Ohio man arrested for bringing an unloaded, military-style rifle into a Times Square subway station was found by police sitting with the three-foot-long weapon lying on the floor, inches from his foot.

A police officer says he recovered an ammunition magazine containing 17 rounds from a paper bag that was also on the floor near the 18-year-old man, Saadiq Teague, along with a loose round.

An empty shell casing was found inside the his backpack.

Several law enforcement officials responded to the scene, including the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau.

Teague, who faces three felony weapons possession charges, was held on a $25,000 cash bail at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court Saturday.

