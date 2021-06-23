Man who set off fireworks explosion in Upper Manhattan arrested: police comissioner

A man was arrested after he set off illegal fireworks in the middle of a Manhattan street, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said on June 23, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Police arrested a man who ignited illegal fireworks and set off an explosion caught on video in the middle of a Manhattan street, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Wednesday.

The suspect, who was not identified, has at least six prior arrests, according to Shea.

The police commissioner commended the work of NYPD detectives and the 34th Precinct, which serves Washington Heights. It wasn’t immediately clear where the incident took place.

“Illegal [and] dangerous, fireworks should be left to the professionals,” Shea tweeted along with video of the incident.

The police commissioner did not specify what the man was charged with.

Great work by your @NYPDDetectives & @NYPD34Pct cops. pic.twitter.com/o0EHecuyGn — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) June 23, 2021

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an illegal fireworks crackdown in New York City earlier in June.

Last summer, there were thousands of complaints of illegal fireworks across the five boroughs.

As with last summer, the multi-agency Illegal Fireworks Task Force is again leading the crackdown.