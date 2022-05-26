UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An apparently irate subway rider — who allegedly drew a switchblade and threatened to behead other riders — was arrested Thursday, police said.

Aaron Ramos, 26, allegedly grew upset after boarding a crowded Manhattan train, telling other riders he didn’t like being “pressed up against this door.” Eventually, police said Ramos grew more aggressive.

“I’ll take your head off your [expletive] neck,” Ramos allegedly said to one rider after taking out a knife.

No injuries were reported in connection with Sunday’s incident.

Ramos is charged with menacing in the incident, police said.