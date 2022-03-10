UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is searching for a man caught on video spray-painting antisemitic graffiti on several cars on the Upper East Side.

An unknown man vandalized seven privately owned vehicles parked between E. 69th Street and Fifth Avenue starting around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 16, police said.

In the surveillance video above, the man is shown with short dark hair, wearing a green-hooded snorkel jacket, a brown-hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).