Police are searching for a man who allegedly forcible touched a woman on the northbound W train.(NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly forcible touched a woman on the northbound W train on Wednesday.

A woman, 28, was leaving the train at the West 34th Street and 6th Avenue subway station around 1:30 p.m. when a man smacked her rear end, according to police. The man ran out of the station and was last seen heading south on Sixth Avenue, according to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).