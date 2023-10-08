MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly performed a lewd act on a downtown E train in Manhattan on Oct. 2, according to authorities.

A 20-year-old victim was on the E train at the Lexington Ave. and 53rd Street station. An unknown man sat across from the victim and started to perform lewd acts while exposing himself to her, police said.

The man got off the train at the 42nd Street and Port Authority Bus Terminal station and went in an unknown direction, according to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

