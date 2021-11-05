Surveillance images of a man believed to be behind at least 15 robberies and muggings from early October 2021 through early November 2021, police say. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN — The NYPD is on the hunt for a man believed to be behind more than a dozen muggings at knifepoint across Manhattan over the past month.

Police on Thursday released details on the string of at least 15 robberies, beginning on Oct. 9 and the most recent incident on Nov. 1.

In each theft, the suspect was armed with a knife and often held the blade to the victim’s neck or back, authorities said.

The fist incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Oct. 9 when the unidentified man entered the lobby of a Chase Bank on East 42nd Street and grabbed a 27-year-old woman from behind, while holding a knife, police said.

He demanded cash before forcibly removing $150 from the victim’s wallet and then fleeing westbound on 42nd Street, leaving the woman with injuries to her arm, authorities said.

A day later on Oc. 10, around 7 p.m., he struck again, at a smoke shop on 10th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen, police said.

The suspect went behind the register and held a 48-year-old clerk at knifepoint and demanded money, authorities said.

He then struck the employee in the face multiple times with a closed fist before snatching $580 from the cash register, fleeing the store and leaving the victim with injuries to his face, officials said.

Recognize him? Cops believe he's behind at least 15 knifepoint muggings and robberies across Manhattan over the past month.



The NYPD released surveillance video from this incident, showing the suspect threatening the clerk with the knife.

After apparently laying low for two weeks, the thief popped back up on Oct. 24 when he tried to rob a 71-year-old man at knife point on West 12th Street in Greenwich Village, police said.

Over the following week, police believe he was behind another 10 similar muggings or robberies, sometimes striking two or three times in the same day, according to the NYPD.

He most recently struck on the morning of Monday, Nov. 1 when he threatened a 63-year-old man working at an Upper East Side deli with a knife and demanded money, police said.

He was able to snatched $600 in cash from the register and fled the shop, authorities said.

In total, the thief is believed to have stolen more than $3,300 in cash from individuals and businesses in the sometimes violent robbery spree, according to authorities.

Police described man as between 20 and 30 years old, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing between 140 and 160 lbs.

The NYPD had not made any arrests, as of Friday, Nov. 5.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).