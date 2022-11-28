MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Investigators recovered 14 ghost guns and hundreds of rounds of ammo during an Upper East Side apartment bust, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Monday.

Police arrested Cory Davis, 41, on a slew of charges, including 16 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and 14 counts of criminal possession of a firearm. The investigation into Davis started after he allegedly sent a picture of his 7-year-old son holding two ghost guns to friends and family members.

“The allegations make it evident that by manufacturing these weapons, Davis put not only the public, but a child in serious peril,” Bragg said. “Using one’s child as a prop to showcase homemade, illegal weapons is inexcusable and extremely dangerous. The proliferation of ghost guns in our city cannot continue.”

Davis sent the picture of his son to a group chat on Nov. 7, officials said. One person in the group chat, concerned, alerted the NYPD. Officers, who went to a separate apartment Davis used as an office, found two guns and ammunition. The next day, while executing a search warrant at Davis’ apartment, officers found another 12 firearms including ten semi-automatic pistols and two assault-weapon style pistols.