CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — An argument on a Manhattan subway platform turned violent Tuesday night, police said.

According to police, a man standing on a 7th Avenue and West 14th Street subway platform was struck with a hammer after getting into an argument with another man. The victim is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene, and an investigation is still ongoing, police said.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were shot Tuesday evening, police said. The shooting happened near 9th Avenue and West 19th Street; police did not have any information on the victims’ conditions. An investigation was ongoing Tuesday night. Police did not release any information regarding a possible suspect or suspects. Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).