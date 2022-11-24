Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a woman on a NYC subway. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A straphanger took off some of his clothes and tried to rape a 24-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train last week, police said Thursday.

The suspect was sitting next to the woman on the No. 4 train on Nov. 17 at around 11:30 p.m. when he removed his pants and underwear and climbed on top of the victim, police said.

The suspect then touched the woman all over her body and tried to pull her skirt down, but the woman was able to flee to another train car, according to the NYPD.

The suspect got off at the Bowling Green station and boarded the Staten Island Ferry, police said. He remained at large, as of Thursday morning.

Police said the man is approximately 25 to 35 years old, with dyed blonde hair and a right eyebrow piercing. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).