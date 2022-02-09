Man tries to rape woman on Manhattan train

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man tried to rape a woman inside a train as it approached a Lower Manhattan subway station on Wednesday morning, police said.

The man approached the 21-year-old victim inside of a northbound E train, then pushed her to the corner of the train and tried to rape her, officials said. He fled the train at the Canal Street subway station around 10:20 a.m.

The victim was evaluated at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police have asked for help identifying the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).