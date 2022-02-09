Man tries to rape woman on Manhattan train

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Manhattan attempted rape suspect

Manhattan attempted rape suspect (NYPD)

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man tried to rape a woman inside a train as it approached a Lower Manhattan subway station on Wednesday morning, police said.

The man approached the 21-year-old victim inside of a northbound E train, then pushed her to the corner of the train and tried to rape her, officials said. He fled the train at the Canal Street subway station around 10:20 a.m.

The victim was evaluated at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police have asked for help identifying the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Manhattan DA clarifies policies after a month of criticism

Harlem Hops offers local craft brews and scholarships

MTA bus hit by bullet in East Harlem

Harlem artists celebrate Black History Month

Off-duty NYPD officer shot in Harlem

Raising cancer awareness

More Manhattan

Crime

Video: Man in Hasidic clothing sucker punched on Brooklyn street, police say

NJ hospital worker attacked, burned in break room; manhunt on for potentially armed and dangerous suspect

Snatch-and-grab thieves target Louis Vuitton, Burberry at Westchester mall

Gun violence continues to plague NYC

MTA bus hit by bullet in East Harlem

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter