Man tries to rape woman inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Manhattan subway attempted rape suspect sketch

Police are looking for this man in connection with an attempted rape inside a Manhattan subway station on Jan. 14, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man tried to rape a woman in a Manhattan subway station but was stopped by good Samaritans who intervened, police said.

The NYPD on Saturday released a sketch of the suspect, who remained on the loose. The attack happened on Jan. 14 around 11:30 p.m. inside the 14th Street-Seventh Avenue station, police said. 

The suspect punched the 45-year-old victim in the arm, threw her to the ground and tried to rape her, according to authorities. Other subway riders saw what was happening and intervened, and the suspect fled on board a northbound train. The woman refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

