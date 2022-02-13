Man tries to rape, robs woman in lobby of Manhattan building

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man tried to rape a woman in the lobby of her East Village apartment building early on Saturday, police said.

The attacker approached the 23-year-old woman in the lobby of the building near Saint Marks Place and First Avenue around 5 a.m., police said. He sexually assaulted the woman, then took her purse, which held a camera, a wallet and credit card. The man fled southbound on 1st Avenue.

Police said the woman received treatment at a hospital for a swollen lap and lacerations to her mouth.

The NYPD asked for help identifying a suspect in the case.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).