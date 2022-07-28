UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man is wanted by police for allegedly trying to take a picture up a woman’s skirt inside a Manhattan subway station, authorities said.

The incident happened at the Lexington Avenue-63rd Street station on the Upper East Side on July 18, according to the NYPD.

A 26-year-old woman was exiting the subway station on an escalator when a man put his cell phone under her skirt to take a picture, police said.

The suspect (pictured above) is around 45 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds, police said. He was wearing a red Puma T-shirt, grey pants, brown boots and a dark-colored baseball hat.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).