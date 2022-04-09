EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man tried to lure a minor in Manhattan, police said Saturday.

Around 7:49 a.m. on March 16, the suspect approached a 12-year-old girl along East 5th Street near Avenue C and asked her to accompany him to another location, according to authorities.

Another individual, who police described as a “good Samaritan,” intervened, causing the suspect to leave upon seeing what was happening. There were no injuries reported in connection to the incident.

Police are seeking help in finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).