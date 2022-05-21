MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A food vendor was attacked with traffic cones in Manhattan, police said on Saturday.

The 57-year-old victim had a verbal dispute with the suspect along 7th Avenue near West 50th Street at around 6 p.m. on May 14, officials said. The suspect kicked, punched and hit the victim in the head with a milk crate. He then threw several traffic cones at the vendor, video of the attack showed.

WATCH: A man threw traffic cones at a food vendor in Manhattan after allegedly punching and hitting the victim with a milk crate, police said. pic.twitter.com/y5r3FYZF2s — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) May 21, 2022

The suspect left the scene, leaving the victim with a laceration to his head, according to authorities. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police asked for help in finding the suspect, who they described as being around 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 160 pounds and of athletic build. He was last seen wearing a black surgical mask, back sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a backpack and gray Crocs.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).