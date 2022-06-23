HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man repeatedly threw rocks at a family trying to enjoy time in a Harlem park June 5, police said Thursday.

At about 4 p.m. inside of Jackie Robinson Park, police said a man started throwing rocks at the family, who were sitting on a park bench. One of those rocks struck a 26-year-old woman in her shoulder.

When that rock bounced off the woman’s shoulder, it struck her 6-week-old son in the face, causing a scratch. Both the woman and child were treated by EMS on scene, police said.

The suspect fled on foot to another area in the park following the attack, police said.

