Man threatens, tries to rob Asian man on subway in Midtown: NYPD

MIDTOWN — Police on Friday released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a hate crime and attempted robbery on the subway in Manhattan earlier this week.

According to the NYPD, the suspect was panhandling on a northbound train approaching the Herald Square subway station around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when he approached an Asian man and asked him if he was Chinese.

The suspect then demanded the victim’s property, threatened to kill him, and tried to steal his cellphone and bag, police said.

The victim held onto his belongings and fled from the attacker when the train pulled into the station, police said. The suspect remained on the train.

The NYPD launched a hate crimes investigation.

