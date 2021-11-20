Man threatens to kill MTA bus driver outside Museum of Natural History in Manhattan: NYPD

Police are looking for this man in connection with a threat to an MTA bus driver on Nov. 13, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A man threatened to kill an MTA bus driver outside of the American Museum of Natural History last weekend, police said on Saturday.

The suspect entered the M10 bus just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 13, threatened to kill the driver and simulated a firearm before running off, according to the NYPD.

No one injured during the incident.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Saturday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).