UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man tackled a woman to the ground and stole her wallet in Manhattan, police said Saturday.

Around 10:33 p.m. on Mar. 3, the suspect sneaked up on the 23-year-old victim from behind and shoved her to the ground along East 87th Street near Second Avenue, according to authorities. He stole her wallet, which contained credit cards and $10 in cash. She refused medical attention.

Police are seeking help in finding the alleged robber.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).