LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man started swinging around an axe in a McDonald’s after getting into a fight with three people early Friday, police say.

NYPD got a call around 2:25 a.m. about a fight in the McDonald’s on Delancey Street. Witnesses told police that Micahel Palacios, 31, had a physical fight with three unknown men. A video with over 13 million views on Twitter shows Palacios going into his backpack and removing an axe. Then, officials said he started swinging the axe, breaking tables, shattering glass, and threatening the three men.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police found a knife in his backpack. He was arrested on the following charges:

Criminal mischief

Three counts of menacing

Two counts of Criminal possession of a weapon

No injuries were reported by the victims.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).