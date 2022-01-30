Man strikes small child at Harlem restaurant

HARLEM, Manhattan — Disturbing surveillance video reviewed by PIX11 News shows a man strike a small child, knocking the victim to the ground, at a Harlem restaurant.

Police rushed to the restaurant near 147th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard on Saturday evening after a 911 call for the assault, but the man and child were gone when officers arrived.

Investigators found surveillance video showing the man hitting the child. The man then put the child in a stroller, exited the location and left on foot in an unkown direction.

Police have asked for help identifying the man. He’s believed to be in his 20s. His relationship to the child was unknown as of Sunday afternoon

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).