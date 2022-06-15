NEW YORK (PIX11)– Police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged knifepoint robbery aboard a subway train in Manhattan last month, officials said Wednesday.

The suspect approached the 36-year-old victim on the 6 train at the Park Avenue station at around 9 p.m. on May 30, police said. The man pulled a knife and allegedly took the victim’s bike and two cellphones before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was not injured.

Police released a video of the man sought in the incident.

