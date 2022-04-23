CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man forcibly stole a bottle of liquor from a hotel in Manhattan, according to police.

Around 4 a.m. on Monday inside a hotel along West 24th Street near Sixth Avenue, the suspect went behind the unattended bar and took a bottle of liquor, authorities said. A video from police showed a confrontation between the man and an employee.

Watch: A man forcibly stole liquor from a hotel bar in Manhattan, according to police. pic.twitter.com/IZ55Gwqr8W — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 23, 2022

The suspect was visibly enraged after the dispute and pushed items off the front desk before taking liquor out of the hotel. He fled westbound on West 24th Street, according to officials.

Police are asking for help in finding the suspect.

