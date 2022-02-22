A man stole a car that was left running with a child inside near a grocery store in Harlem. (Credit: NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stole a car with a child inside in front of a Harlem grocery store, police said Tuesday.

The father went inside a City Fresh Market along Third Avenue near East 121st Street Sunday night and left his car running with his 11-year-old son in the front passenger seat, authorities said. An unidentified man hopped into the driver’s seat and took off down Third Avenue, police said. The suspect then left the child along Bolton Street near Lafayette Avenue about 20 minutes later.

The child told his father where he was using his cellphone, and police were able to locate him and reunite the family. There were no injuries during this incident, according to authorities.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the suspect was seen at a BP gas station along Hillside Avenue near 241st Street in Queens, where he stole a cellphone charger and left the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

The next day, the child told police the suspect sideswiped two parked cars before he was let out of the vehicle, which caused him minor neck pain. The child was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals in Harlem, where he was treated and released.

Police released a photo of the suspect on Tuesday. Authorities described him as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with a full beard and short, dark hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).