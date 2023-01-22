Police asked for help identifying a man who stole thousands worth of lottery scratch-off tickets. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A robber in Manhattan swiped more than $10,000 worth of lottery scratch off tickets from two stores, police said Sunday.

On Jan. 15, the man asked for a free soda inside a Lexington Avenue deli near East 93rd Street, officials said. When the 21-year-old worker shot the man down, the robber demanded lottery scratch off tickets. He threatened the worker and made off with $1,420 in tickets.

The robber struck again on Friday at an Eighth Avenue grocery store, police said. He took six boxes of tickets, valued at $9,000, off of a shelf and fled northbound on West Fourth Street.

Police have asked for help identifying the man. The NYPD released surveillance images on Sunday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).