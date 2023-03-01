MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stabbed a woman twice in Manhattan on Wednesday in an unprovoked attack, police said.

The woman, 61, was on 57th Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenue when the man walked up and stabbed her twice in the shoulder around 3:40 p.m., an NYPD official said. He fled west on 57th Street.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

Police have not yet released a description of the attacker.

