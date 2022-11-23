Two people were stabbed on a train in Union Square, police said. (Citizen App)

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two people were stabbed on a subway train near the Union Square station Tuesday night, police said.

The suspect was fighting with a 28-year-old woman when he slashed her in the face with an unknown object at around 10:30 p.m., police said. The suspect also put a man, 29, in a headlock and stabbed him in the head when the straphanger tried to break up the altercation, police said.

The victims, who did not know each other, were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said. It remained unclear what prompted the fight.

The suspect got away and the weapon was not recovered at the scene, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).