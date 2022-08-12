Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stabbed another man with an ice pick in Manhattan early Friday morning, police said.

The two men got into a dispute along East Sixth Street near Avenue B in the East Village at around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. The suspect, 36, stabbed the victim, 42, in the stomach and thigh with an ice pick.

The suspect ran off, and the victim was taken to a hospital, police said. Authorities described the victim as stable.

