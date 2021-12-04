Man stabbed victim in the head after dispute on A train: NYPD

This man is accused of stabbing another man in the head Nov. 20 (Credit: NYPD)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — Police are searching for a suspect Saturday after a report that he stabbed a fellow subway rider in Manhattan on Nov. 20.

At about 4:59 p.m., the suspect got into a dispute with a 22-year-old man while riding a southbound A train, police said. When the two got off of the train at the West 4th Street station in Greenwich Village, the suspect then displayed a weapon and stabbed the victim in the head.

EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital after the incident, and police described his condition as stable.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who fled the scene on foot.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).