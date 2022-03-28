HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man twice inside a subway train in Manhattan Sunday night, according to police.

The 41-year-old victim was stabbed twice in the abdomen after an altercation with the suspect aboard a northbound No. 3 train, authorities said. The attacker fled the scene at the 148th Street subway station. The victim was taken to a hospital, where officials reported him to be in stable condition.

Investigation by police is ongoing and no arrests in connection with the incident have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).