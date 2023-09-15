MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man in the back several times Thursday afternoon in Manhattan.

A 20-year-old man was walking southbound on Lafayette Street when the suspect stabbed him two times in the back around 1:30 p.m., according to NYPD.

The victim suffered two puncture wounds, and is being treated for his injuries, police said.

Police released a description of the suspect who fled the scene. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

