The NYPD is searching for the five people pictured wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing at Pier 84 in Manhattan on July 13, 2023 (Courtesy: NYPD)

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was stabbed to death at Pier 84 on Manhattan’s west side early Thursday morning, police said.

The fatal stabbing happened inside the pier at Twelfth Avenue and West 44th Street in Hell’s Kitchen around 5:50 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Five people were together inside Pier 84 when one of the people approached a 35-year-old man and fatally stabbed him in the chest, police said. The group of five then fled the pier.

No arrests have been made. Police released surveillance images showing the suspect wanted for the homicide and the four others wanted for questioning.

Pier 84 is part of Hudson River Park and is located by the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).