Man stabbed to death near Penn Station on Thanksgiving

Manhattan

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — A man was fatally stabbed in the chest near Penn Station on Thursday, just hours after crowds of people packed the city for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The 36-year-old victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The area around the east end gateway, near West 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue, was blocked off for hours beginning around 6 p.m. as police carried out their investigation.

No arrests had been made, as of Friday morning.

The incident marks the second deadly stabbing in the area this week. On Sunday, a 32-year-old subway rider was fatally stabbed in the neck onboard a train as it was approaching Penn Station, according to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Streets around Rockefeller Center closing to cars for the holidays

Man stabbed to death near Penn Station

Manhattan mom thankful to be alive after being shot earlier in the month

Grandmas feed hundreds in Harlem for 50th annual Thanksgiving tradition

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade prep ahead of its big return

Families gather for traditional balloon inflation

More Manhattan

Crime

Man stabbed to death near Penn Station

2 NYPD officers wounded in Bronx shootout night before Thanksgiving

3 officers injured in 2 incidents Wednesday

Armed carjacking suspect snaps selfie

‘I’m not giving up on myself’: NY man moved to state prison after more than 850 days at Rikers, all because he stole cold medicine

Exclusive: Man sent to prison for stealing NyQuil

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter