Man stabbed to death near Penn Station on Thanksgiving

NEW YORK — A man was fatally stabbed in the chest near Penn Station on Thursday, just hours after crowds of people packed the city for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The 36-year-old victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The area around the east end gateway, near West 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue, was blocked off for hours beginning around 6 p.m. as police carried out their investigation.

No arrests had been made, as of Friday morning.

The incident marks the second deadly stabbing in the area this week. On Sunday, a 32-year-old subway rider was fatally stabbed in the neck onboard a train as it was approaching Penn Station, according to police.

