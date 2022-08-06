CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death inside a Manhattan shelter Saturday, police said.

A 62-year-old man was stabbed in the torso during an assault at The Christopher on West 24th Street in Chelsea around 2 p.m., police said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A weapon was found at the scene, police said. A suspect has not yet been arrested.

The Christopher provides housing for low-income or formerly homeless adults and people living with HIV/AIDs.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).