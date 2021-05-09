Man stabbed to death in Midtown building: NYPD

Manhattan
Posted: / Updated:
Police lights by night

A close-up photo of police lights by night

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A man was stabbed to death in Midtown late Saturday night, police said.

Police were called to a report of an assault inside a building on West 31st Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues just after 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Responding officers found the unidentified victim with stab wounds to his neck, shoulder and arm, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

No arrests had been made, as of Sunday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

As NYC begins reopening, leaders, locals and tourists react to Times Square shooting

Police searching for suspect after 2 women, 4-year-old injured in Times Square shooting: officials

Latest as Times Square on lockdown after reports of a woman and child shot

Black women 'rise' to the occasion, artist says of new exhibition open for Mother's Day weekend

Broadway tickets are back on sale

Cop fires gun when carjacking suspect rams police car on West Side Highway: NYPD

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter