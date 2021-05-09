Man stabbed to death in Midtown building: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A man was stabbed to death in Midtown late Saturday night, police said.

Police were called to a report of an assault inside a building on West 31st Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues just after 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Responding officers found the unidentified victim with stab wounds to his neck, shoulder and arm, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

No arrests had been made, as of Sunday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).