INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in Manhattan overnight, police said on Thursday.

The victim, 47, was having an argument with another man along Dyckman Street near Seaman Avenue at around 1 a.m. before the suspect stabbed him, authorities said. Officers found him in the vicinity and he was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests have been made in connection to the deadly stabbing.

