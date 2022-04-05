CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man died after he was stabbed during a fight in Chinatown, police said Monday.

A 911 caller reported the fight at a business on Division Street around 4:37 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso, according to the NYPD.

EMS rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police had not identified the victim, as of Tuesday morning.

Investigators have not said what the motive was for the attack, but they believe gambling was involved in the incident. Police said they’re searching for an Asian man in his 50s who fled the scene.

