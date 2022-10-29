FILE: A subway station stands in Times Square on January 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were injured after a fight involving two large groups broke out inside the Times Square subway station Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at the Times Square-Grand Central shuttle mezzanine at around 2:30 a.m., according to authorities. The victim, 23, was stabbed in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital, where his condition was described as stable.

The 22-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital with a slash wound to the face, officials said. Police said it’s not known how the slashing happened and that the suspect will face charges once he’s out of the hospital.

An investigation by detectives was underway, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.