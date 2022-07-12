The suspect in a Midtown, Manhattan stabbing that took place July 11, 2022. (NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed early Monday morning after being surrounded by a group of eight suspects, police said.

According to police, the group approached the victim, 41, at about 4:50 a.m. He was walking near the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street when the group “engaged him in a verbal dispute that became physical.”

At some point, one of the individuals in the group pulled out a knife. That suspect then stabbed the victim several times before the whole group left on foot toward Seventh Avenue.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where police said he was listed in “critical but stable” condition.

