Man stabbed on No. 6 train near Manhattan subway station: NYPD

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed on a train as it entered a Manhattan subway station Sunday after a violent Saturday in the transit system.

The 31-year-old victim was on a southbound No. 6 train when he was stabbed near the Canal Street Sation, an NYPD spokesman said. The attack appears to have been unprovoked.

Several men and a woman were stabbed on subways and in subway stations on Saturday. Two of Saturday’s subway stabbings happened in Manhattan.

Mayor Eric Adams on Friday had announced a subway safety plan amid an uptick in crime. The new plan was the second phase of a joint initiative with the NYPD that he and Gov. Kathy Hochul first announced in early January.

“The subway system and our bus system are the lifeblood of our city. If we don’t get them right, our city won’t continue to recover from COVID,” Adams said.

