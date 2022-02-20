Man stabbed on No. 6 train near Manhattan subway station: NYPD

Subway station (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed on a train as it entered a Manhattan subway station Sunday after a violent Saturday in the transit system.

The 31-year-old victim was on a southbound No. 6 train when he was stabbed near the Canal Street Sation, an NYPD spokesman said. The attack appears to have been unprovoked.

Several men and a woman were stabbed on subways and in subway stations on Saturday. Two of Saturday’s subway stabbings happened in Manhattan.

Mayor Eric Adams on Friday had announced a subway safety plan amid an uptick in crime. The new plan was the second phase of a joint initiative with the NYPD that he and Gov. Kathy Hochul first announced in early January.

“The subway system and our bus system are the lifeblood of our city. If we don’t get them right, our city won’t continue to recover from COVID,” Adams said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

