MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) – Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man near Times Square Saturday morning.

The stabbing happened around 11 a.m., before the major police presence arrived in the area for the New Year’s Eve festivities. The victim was stabbed multiple times and is expected to survive, police said.

The stabbing happened on the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street, according to the NYPD. The suspect stabbed the victim in the back and upper body.

Police believe the victim then fled down into the subway in an attempt to either escape the attacker or to find help. The victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition, police said. Investigators haven’t said what led up to the attack.

The assailant ran off and hasn’t been seen since. Suspect information wasn’t available. One issue making things difficult for investigators is that the victim has not been cooperating with them, police said.

The NYPD has an army of officers patrolling the Times Square area until Sunday morning due to the New Year’s Eve celebration.

