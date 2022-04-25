EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stabbed another man multiple times inside Tompkins Square Park, according to police.

Around 6 p.m. on April 18, the 35-year-old victim and the suspect had a dispute inside the park in the vicinity of East 7th Street and Avenue A, authorities said. The suspect stabbed the victim with a sharp object multiple times before leaving the scene.

The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was treated for stab wounds to his left shoulder, right shoulder, chest, left arm, right forearm, left leg, left calf and right leg. Authorities reported him to be in critical but stable condition.

Police are asking for help from the public to find the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).