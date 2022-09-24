HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was repeatedly stabbed inside his apartment in Manhattan overnight, police said Saturday.

A relative found the 63-year-old victim inside his home on Hamilton Place near West 143rd Street around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. He was taken to a hospital. Police did not provide further details on his condition but said he was expected to survive.

An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing.

