LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed multiple times during a dispute on the Lower East Side overnight, police said on Saturday.

The 40-year-old victim was having an argument with a man near the Delancey Street-Essex Street subway station at around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect stabbed the victim in the right leg and the left hand, authorities said. The victim ran into the nearby subway station, where police met him. He was taken to a hospital, where his condition was described as stable.

Police asked for help in finding the suspect, who ran off after the attack. They didn’t immediately provide a description of the suspect.

A few hours later, another stabbing happened in Midtown.

Two men were in an argument near Broadway and West 28th Street around 4:15 a.m. when one of them stabbed the other before fleeing the area, according to police. The victim, 24, was taken to a hospital, where officials described his condition as stable.

Police launched an investigation into both stabbing incidents. They don’t believe the attacks are connected.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).